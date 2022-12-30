CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have released information regarding the arrest of a Hornell man who broke into a residence in Canisteo on Thursday.

Police say that 24-year-old Travis J. Carlton had broken into a residence on East Main Street in Canisteo sometime on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Police say that the arrest stemmed from a complaint and investigation of Carlton entering a residence unlawfully and taking money from the building.

Carlton was found and arrested and charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Petit Larceny.

He was released on appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.