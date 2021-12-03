Hornell man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell man has been arrested on multiple felony charges of promoting and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

Christian Zschoche, 29, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath around 10:38 a.m. on December 2. The incident was first reported on October 7, 2021.

The arrest reports said he was charged with Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child under 17 (a class-D felony), and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (a class-E felony).

Zschoche is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.

18 News will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.