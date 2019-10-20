Hornell man arrested on multiple counts of child abuse

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Police arrested a man on multiple counts of child abuse.

19 year – old Austin L. Miller of Hornell was charged with three counts of Assualt in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Hornell Police received a complaint from St. James Hospital that they were treating an 8-month-old child with a suspicious leg injury.

Further examination by medical personnel found the child was also suffering from other leg injuries consistent with child abuse.

The child was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.