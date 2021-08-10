Hornell man indicted for July 7-Eleven robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sean Battle, 34, of Hornell was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection with 7-Eleven holdup in July 2021.

On July 22, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 359 N. Main St. for a report of a robbery. Police learned that a man entered the store to pay for gas. The man handed the clerk money. The clerk took it but, then the suspect displayed a pistol and demanded money. Police said the clerk gave an unknown about of cash. The suspect then fled the scene. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Battle was indicted on one count of second-degree robbery, an armed felony.