Hornell Police arrest two men on multiple drug bust charges

HORNELL, N.Y. ( WETM) – Hornell Police arrested two men on multiple drug charges.

50-year old Robert A. Snyder of Hornell was charged with Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree, Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

30-year-old Eric Drake of Hornell was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, Criminal Nuisance in the second degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Snyder is awaiting arraignment while Drake was released on an appearance ticket.

Further arrest charges are expected.