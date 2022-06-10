HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 14-year-old from Seneca County allegedly threatened the safety of students at Hornell High School on June 10.

According to the Hornell Police Department, at approximately 12:09 p.m., police were alerted to the alleged threat. The alleged threat was received via social media and was reported to school staff.

The Hornell Police Department responded to the school along with members of the New York State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and Canisteo Police Department to provide extra security on the campus.

New York State Police personnel transported the juvenile from Seneca County to the Hornell Police Department where he was interviewed about the incident. The 14-year-old was then taken to St. James Hospital for an evaluation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The juvenile in question was petitioned into Family Court for two counts of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, and one count of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree for incidents unrelated to today’s investigation.