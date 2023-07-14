HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The proposed Tim Horton’s in Hornell is expected to open in 2024.

CDT Enterprises plans to demolish this old Planned Parenthood building and the parking lot surrounding it. The new 1,600 square foot building will be on 111 Seneca Street and will offer a single drive thru and sit in dining. Construction isn’t expected to start until next year.

“We’re probably going to look at starting construction in 2024. as early as we can, you know March-April 2024. Hopefully, knock the building down. Do the demolition this fall, if possible. So, we’d like to be open by July of 2024,” said Blake Tarana, owner of CDT Enterprises.

For Tarana, it’s about giving the community another place to eat.

“We’re just looking to add to the community another option of quality food, quality service. There’s quite a few restaurants here already that provide that and we think that our product will just give a little expansion to the area,” he said.

The company has expanded across western New York and this was the next logical step for them.

“We started our company down in Jamestown. We’ve expanded into Olean and we’re building in Wellsville and we’re gonna be building in Hornell and it was the next place for us to go,” Tarana said.