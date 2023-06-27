HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday that the City of Hornell will be receiving more than $100,000 in federal funding to help the city’s fire department as part of a $1.2 million Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Hornell will receive $110,979.42 out of a $1,223,040.65 grant package and is one of 13 locations across the state to receive such funding. The grant comes through federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is administered by FEMA.

The grants are awarded to the applicants that most closely meet the program’s requirements and demonstrate a commitment to its priorities.

“From Hornell to Hamburg, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer in a statement regarding the announcement. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the equipment they need to keep themselves and our communities safe,” he said.

The funding received from the government will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across the 13 departments.

Senator Gillibrand followed Senator Schumer in commending firefighters for their tireless work to protect communities.

“This federal funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations,” she said. “I will continue working to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need to continue defending our communities on the front lines,” she said.

The other 12 departments receiving federal funding are listed below: