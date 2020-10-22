Horseheads CSD moving to remote learning, Big Flats Elementary remains in hybrid mode

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – All schools in the Horseheads Central School District, except Big Flats Elementary School, will move to remote learning after Governor Cuomo placed most of the area in an “orange zone” on Wednesday.

Under the orange zone designation, all schools will move to remote learning. Because Big Flats is not in the orange zone, the school can remain open.

Horseheads Orange Zone Letter by WETM on Scribd

Over the past three weeks, Chemung County has been around a 5% infection rate, according to the Governor’s office.

The map in Chemung County puts Elmira, Elmira Heights, West Elmira, Horseheads, and a portion of Breesport in the orange zone. Pine City and the Arnot Mall appear in the yellow zone.

According to the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard, Horsehead Central School District has had 15 cases among teachers, staff, and students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now