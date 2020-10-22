Horseheads CSD moving to remote learning, Big Flats Elementary remains in hybrid mode

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – All schools in the Horseheads Central School District, except Big Flats Elementary School, will move to remote learning after Governor Cuomo placed most of the area in an “orange zone” on Wednesday.

Under the orange zone designation, all schools will move to remote learning. Because Big Flats is not in the orange zone, the school can remain open.

Over the past three weeks, Chemung County has been around a 5% infection rate, according to the Governor’s office.

The map in Chemung County puts Elmira, Elmira Heights, West Elmira, Horseheads, and a portion of Breesport in the orange zone. Pine City and the Arnot Mall appear in the yellow zone.

According to the state’s school COVID-19 dashboard, Horsehead Central School District has had 15 cases among teachers, staff, and students.