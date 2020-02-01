Horseheads High School competes in STAC Cheerleading Championships

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – Horseheads High School competed in STAC Cheerleading Championships.

They were one of many teams in the competition.

The Cheerleading Championships were held at Horseheads Middle School under a packed house in the gymnasium.

According to Cheerleading assistant coach for both the JV and Varsity teams, cheerleading as a sport has evolved.

“Cheerleading has evolved as a sport for the last couple of years,” said Amy Tingue. “It’s really coming around. People are starting to see the challenges and struggles they go through. It’s very demanding and competitive. It’s a great sport all around,” continued Tingue.

Local and area schools gave it their all for the judges and put their best foot forward.

Admission was $7 and doors opened at 9 am.