Horseheads High School presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School students are days away from performing The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Raven Brown, Kateri Condon, and Bryson Wood joined us in the studio to talk about their leading parts in the musical.

Brown plays Quasimodo, Condon is Esmeralda and Wood plays the bad guy as Claude Frollo.

The performances start on Thursday the 5th and continue through Saturday the 7th. Thursday through Saturday the performances are at 7:00 p.m. and there will also be a matinee performance on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are 12 dollars for adults and 10 dollars for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the Box Office or by going to their website.