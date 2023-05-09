HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was arrested by members of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a burglary from May 2022, police say.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old David A. Cramer was arrested on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Horseheads after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cramer was found and arrested on the warrant and was arrested on the charges of Burglary in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony, Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a Class E Felony.

Police say that Cramer burglarized a home in Horseheads in May 2022 and stole $5,500 in cash from a safe inside the house. Police allege that Cramer used a sledgehammer to break the safe open and damage it beyond repair, with a replacement being estimated at around $600.

According to police, physical evidence was recovered from the house and a warrant was used for the arrest of Cramer on May 7, 2023.

Cramer was taken before the Town of Horseheads Court for arraignment and taken to the Chemung County Jail. Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 property bond.