HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police out of Horseheads announced the arrest of a local man on felony weapons charges.

Police say that 43-year-old Jason M. Cox was arrested on Thursday, April 13, on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.

Criminal Sale of a Firearm, a Class D Felony.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from a complaint reported to police on Thursday of suspicious conditions in the areas of Arnold Avenue in Horseheads.

An investigation into the event resulted in the arrest of Cox, with the seizure of two long guns.

Cox was arraigned and committed to the Chemung County Jail with no bail and is awaiting further court action.