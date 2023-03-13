(HORSEHEADS, N.Y.) – On March 8th, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Horseheads responded to a residence in the village of Horseheads regarding an ongoing complaint.

According to NYSP, while troopers were interviewing Larry Keyser, age 62, from Horseheads, a small white powdery substance was observed. Mr. Keyser admitted to the trooper that it was methamphetamine.

Keyser was transported to SP Horseheads and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Keyser was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Horseheads Court on March 13th, 2023.