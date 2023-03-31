HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man pled guilty to 3rd-degree assault, according to the Chemung County District Attorney’s office.

Dakota Walker admitted to assaulting a school employee on Broad Street School grounds. Walker shoved the woman to the ground, “causing her to strike her head and suffer substantial pain,” according to Walker’s indictment. The assault occurred during an incident in Horseheads on October 26, 2021, and Walker was indicted in May 2022.

Sentencing in Walker’s case was adjourned until April 14. In New York State, 3rd-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor. The maximum sentence for this charge is one year in jail.

No information has been released on the second man involved in the incident.