Horseheads man pleads guilty to child porn charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Jeffrey Martin, 36, of Horseheads, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to receipt of child pornography, following a prior conviction.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Marangola, who is handling the case, stated that between May 31 and July 19, 2019, Minor Victim 1 slept over at the defendant’s residence on several occasions with the permission of Minor Victim 1’s mother. During at least one of those occasions, Martin took several sexually explicit pictures of Minor Victim 1 with his cellular telephone, knowing that such photographs would be automatically uploaded to his Google online storage account.

The defendant was previously convicted of felony statutory rape in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, on July 19, 2004.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 17, 2020, before Judge Siragusa.