Horseheads man sentenced for raping, assaulting woman in 2019

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man has been sentenced for assaulting and raping a woman over two-and-a-half years ago.

Michael Burtner, 54, was convicted earlier this year for raping a woman in the Village of Horseheads in the spring of 2019.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison plus 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay $16,380 in restitution.

Proof at the August trial established that Burner forcibly compelled the woman to engage in intercourse and other sexual acts, and physically assaulted her such that she suffered brain bleeding requiring hospitalization at the Arnot ICU for a week, and a follow-up week of therapy at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Judge Campanella’s office said Burtner was indicted on eight counts. In early August 2021, Burtner was convicted on six total charges, including first-degree Rape, three counts of First Degree Criminal Sex Act, Third Degree Aggravated Sexual Abuse, Second and Third Degree Assault, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.