Horseheads Middle School and Intermediate School to go virtual Monday through Wednesday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Central School District announced Sunday evening that the district was informed of two positive tests for COVID-19 at Horseheads Middle School. Due to this and contact tracing that will be conducted, Horseheads Middle and Intermediate Schools will be closed to in-person learning from October 5th through October 7th.

“All students at the Middle and Intermediate schools should connect remotely beginning tomorrow. We will update you as we hear more information.” Said the letter that Horseheads Schools sent to parents earlier in the evening.

Meal pick-up for students enrolled at the Middle and Intermediate Schools will be available. If you have a Middle or Intermediate student and would like to pick up meals for Monday-Wednesday, you are asked to call the Food Services Office at (607) 739-5601, x3671.