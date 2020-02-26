Horseheads Police investigate pedestrian hit, local road shut down

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – We begin with breaking news out of the Village of Horseheads Tuesday night. A portion of South Main Street in the village is shut down after someone was reportedly hit.

A witness, driving through the area just after 8 p.m. tells 18 News they saw an unresponsive woman lying in the street near the Horseheads Police Department and Village Offices.

Horseheads Police, fire, and first responders are on the scene as an investigation into the incident is underway.

They have not released any details around the case as of yet.

(This is a breaking news story, check back for updates)