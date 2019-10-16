Horseheads small fry “do-it” center football team gives back to the community

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads small fry “do-it” center football team helped out the community instead of practicing last Wednesday evening for a “Do-it Day.”

Head coach Anthony Burchard posted on Facebook asking if anyone knew of someone who might need help with their yard. Three people responded to the post and off the team went into the community.

The players dressed in their football jerseys and went to work raking leaves and cleaning up some resident’s yards.

“I think football is more than just a sport, It teaches kids a lot of structure and giving back is a big part of it especially as they get older,” Burchard said, “the more they can do the more they should do so they all enjoyed it. We had fun and the people we helped loved it.”

Coach Burchard hopes to continue this “do it day” ever year with his future teams. He also said his youngest son will be playing next year so he hopes to do it again next year.