Horseheads swim coach resigns; suspended by USA Swimming for allegations of misconduct

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School swim coach Mark Miles is no longer employed by the district and suspended by USA Swimming.

The Horseheads School District confirmed to 18 News that Miles is no longer with the district as of Jan. 17, 2020.

According to the Board of Education’s Jan. 23 meeting minutes, Miles resigned on Jan. 17. 2020.

Mr. Miles is no longer employed by the Horseheads Central School District. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further. Any further questions should be directed to the Horseheads Police Department. Horseheads Central School District

18 News has reached out to Horseheads Police and has not heard back at this time.

USA Swimming tells 18 News that any potential violations are reviewed by the US Senate for SafeSport. According to the USA Swimming database, there are “allegations of misconduct” and “Violation of the SafeSport code” by Miles, and that his suspension began on Jan. 29, 2020.

Miles is also listed as the Head Senior Coach for the Thrashers Swimming Horseheads Branch. 18 News has also reached out to Thrashers Swimming and has not heard back at this time.

Miles status was first reported by the swimming blog SwimSwam.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.