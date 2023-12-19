HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Texas Roadhouse’s Horseheads location was evacuated on Tuesday night after a reported grill fire.

The fire was reported at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 19. According to an 18 News Reporter at the scene, no smoke or flames were visible but a firefighter could be seen on the roof. All customers and employees were evacuated from the building, and the parking lot was cleared of most vehicles.

Paramedics gave one person oxygen for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Town and Country Fire Department, Horseheads Code Enforcement, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene.