Horseheads Wal-Mart employee allegedly steals hundreds from register

Ahmel Jones/Photo: Chemung County Sheriff’s Office

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wal-Mart employee in Chemung County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from their cash register.

Ahmel Jones, 21, was arrested after the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart on Route 64 in the Town of Horseheads. According to the arrest report, Wal-Mart Asset Protection conducted an internal investigation when the company learned one of the cash register drawers consistently came up short.

The investigation found that $636.72 was missing over the course of three days. Jones was determined to be the employee assigned to that cash register for those three days.

Jones was arrested for Petit Larceny (a class-A misdemeanor) and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Horseheads Town Court at a later date. She is due in court for arraignment on March 15.

