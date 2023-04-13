HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman was arrested Thursday on felony drug charges following a five-month investigation into the overdose death of a Veteran man, state police say.

New York State Police have reported the arrest of 23-year-old Adrianne M. Bacon and have arrested her on the charges of:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony.

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a class B Felony.

Police say the arrest stems from an initial investigation back on October 16, 2022, when a 35-year-old man from the Town of Veteran was found dead by police after an apparent drug overdose.

Police say that Bacon was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury and was secured at the Chemung County Jail pending future arraignment in Chemung County Court.