AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 54°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) — Labor Day weekend is in full effect, and temperatures are heating up. When do we cool off? Details below:

TODAY:

We start the day off on the warmer side due to rising dewpoints, meaning muggy conditions as well. We warm up to the upper 80s today, and with humidity on the rise, heat index values could be near 90 by this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny and clear skies otherwise.

TONIGHT:

Tonight clouds are increasing- meaning the heat is trapped at the surface. This along with the humidity will make for a warmer feeling night as well, only getting into the mid 60s for the low. We also can’t rule out the chance for passing shower/sprinkle, but overall we remain dry into our Labor Day Monday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Monday through Thursday gets hot, near or above 90, and heat index values are up in the mid to upper 90s as well. We will continue to monitor these conditions moving throughout the week, as we are already well above average for this time of year. However, we can expect the next weather system to set up as early as overnight Wednesday into Thursday afternoon, and those showers and storms will help us cool off by the end of the week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77

Have a fantastic day!

