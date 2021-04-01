Hotline set up for NY Assembly investigation into Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An e-mail and hotline has been established so people can provide information for the New York State Assembly impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The hotline is for those who want to confidentially give information relevant to the Assembly hearing.

The impeachment investigation will look into how the Governor handled the coronavirus pandemic, sexual harassment claims made against him, and safety of New York State bridges. The law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will lead the investigation.

Some have been critical of the Assembly’s choice to use Davis Polk due to the firm’s past affiliation with a Cuomo political appointee. However, members of the state assembly defended the choice by saying the firm has conducted several investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct, anti-corruption, and financial crimes.

Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine said, while it’s too early to say what the exact timeline of the investigation will be, he’s expecting it to be months, not weeks.

“There is very little precedent for impeachment in New York. We are mindful of the due process necessary to ensure the fairness of this process to everyone,” Lavine said.

The impeachment investigation is being conducted as New York State Attorney General Letitia James is also overseeing an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo. The AG’s inquiry is being led by attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark.

Those who want to provide information for the Assembly investigation may contact Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP either by email at NY.Assembly.Investigation@davispolk.com or by phone (212) 450-3600.