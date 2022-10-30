ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m.

According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if anyone was in the building at the time. Crews went inside the building and were able to assist in evacuating two individuals from the duplex, one on the first floor and the other on the second, both individuals declined further medical treatment.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames, but substantial damage was done to the building and the living quarters as a result of the fire. Ithaca Fire says that it took crews around 30 minutes to control the fire and that crews remained in the area checking for any hidden flames until around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated by the Ithaca Fire Department.