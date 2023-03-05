ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire in Elmira sent dark smoke in the air on Sunday as first responders arrived to tackle the flames inside.

Reports of the fire were first heard sometime after noon on Sunday, March 5, at 710 N. Main St, just across from Elmira College.

A reporter on the scene could see no visible flames coming from the structure, but reported dark smoke venting from the windows and doors of the building.

The building is designed as an apartment house, with multiple doors to the residence leading to each apartment. The north side of the building was seen to have more smoke coming from it, along with visible char from the flames on numerous windows.

The other potions of the building weren’t safe from the flames, however, as smoke was seen escaping out of all openings to the structure. Fire crews were seen having to break windows in the upstairs portion of the building to allow the smoke to escape.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the fire, as well as the cause of the fire. Chemung County Fire Investigators will have to conduct an investigation.

18 News will provide more information if it becomes available to us.

Elmira Fire Department was assisted by the Elmira Heights Fire Department while Elmira Police conducted traffic control.