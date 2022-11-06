The house involved in the structure fire at the corner of Bensley Street and Robb Street in Milltown.

MILLTOWN, Pa. (WETM) — Sirens rang through the streets of Sayre on Sunday as crews responded to a working structure in the borough.

Sometime around 5 a.m., the calls came in as a working structure fire to a house at the corner of Bensley Street and Robb Street in Milltown. Multiple crews from around The Valley responded to address the situation.

The building was fully involved and was charred on the inside, with only the brick walls and parts of the roof still standing.

Crews were still on the scene addressing damages as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, one firefighter reported that there were victims involved in the fire, details of that information are still unknown at this time, as well as the cause of the fire.

