SOUTH CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A house fire has been reported in South Corning.

Fire fighters are on the scene at a house fire located at 1126 River Rd, South Corning. Photos sent to 18 News from a viewer showed a house engulfed in flames. Photos taken by an 18 News reporter show that the house was destroyed by the fire.

River Road is currently closed at the Steuben and Chemung County Line.