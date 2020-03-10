House fire on the 1700 block of West Church Street in West Elmira

UPDATE (3/10 @ 1:20 PM): The smoke has been contained. 18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in West Elmira on the 1700 block of West Church Street.

West Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Fire Department are both responding along with Elmira Police.

Calls for the fire came in shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday with smoke coming out of the left side of the house. Crews are bringing hoses into the home, but flames can not be seen from the outside of the home.

