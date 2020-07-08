SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Broadway in Southport.

The fire sparked before 5:00 and smoke could still be seen coming from the roof of the home.

Area fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Witnesses told 18 News there was extensive damage to the home and there is no word on if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.