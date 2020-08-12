House fire on Corning Road in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The cause of a house fire on the 2300 block of Corning Road in Elmira Heights is currently under investigation, according to fire officials on Wednesday evening

Three fire trucks from Elmira Heights Fire Department, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and NYSEG are currently at the home where smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

A burnt couch and other items were removed from the house.

State Police also blocked off Corning Road near Big Top Ice Cream.

18 News is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.