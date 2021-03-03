House reissues Trump tax subpoena

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

(WETM) – The house oversight and reform committee has reissued a subpoena to obtain former president Donald Trump’s financial records.

The subpoena was issued by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA for financial records.

This is concerning investigations into presidential conflicts of interest.

Congresswoman Maloney issued a memo saying in part, “The committee’s need for this information in order to verify key facts and tailor legislative reforms to be as effective and efficient as possible remains just as compelling now as it was when the committee first issued its subpoena.”

The committee, under the leadership of the late congressman Elijah Cummings, first issued the subpoena to Mazars in April 2019, but that subpoena expired with the new congress.