House reissues Trump tax subpoena

(WETM) – The house oversight and reform committee has reissued a subpoena to obtain former president Donald Trump’s financial records.
The subpoena was issued by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA for financial records.
This is concerning investigations into presidential conflicts of interest.
Congresswoman Maloney issued a memo saying in part, “The committee’s need for this information in order to verify key facts and tailor legislative reforms to be as effective and efficient as possible remains just as compelling now as it was when the committee first issued its subpoena.”
The committee, under the leadership of the late congressman Elijah Cummings, first issued the subpoena to Mazars in April 2019, but that subpoena expired with the new congress.