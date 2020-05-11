How local businesses should prepare to reopen

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the Southern Tier has met the initial requirements to begin reopening amid the Coronavirus.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, who is leading the Southern Tier reopening plan, says businesses must start working on having a plan in place to protect employees and customers.

All businesses throughout the Southern Tier Region must have a plan in place to protect employees and consumers. The plan must also provide a safe physical work space for employees, as well as customers. All business plans should also include how physical work space is or has been made safer in order to lower the risk of infection in the business. All plans must be conspicuously posted in public view. Business plans at minimal should include and/or address the following recommendations as outlined on the New York State website outlining the guidelines for reopening New York. https://www.governor.ny.gov/new-york-forward/regional-guidelines-re-opening-new-york

•Adjust workplace hours and shift design as necessary to reduce density in the workplace •Enact social distancing protocols •Restrict non-essential travel for employees •Require all employees and customers to wear masks if in frequent contact with others or if a six-foot social distance cannot be maintained. •Implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards •Enact a continuous health screening process for individuals to enter the workplace, some businesses may want to enact temperature checks as an added precaution •Continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases •Develop liability processes

The Southern Tier Region, through its multiple resources including Industrial Development Agencies, Economic Development Corporations, Chambers of Commerce and etc., will conduct a business outreach to educate and assist businesses with the planning process.