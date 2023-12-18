SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York and the Twin Tiers got socked with rain Sunday night and Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., 1.67″ of rain fell at Hancock Airport in Syracuse. Down here in the Twin Tiers, 2.50″ fell in Sayre, Van Etten saw 1.82″ of rain, and Pine City saw 1.66″ of rain.

In meteorology, we typically can ballpark snowfall using a ratio of 10 to 1.

For this example, all that you have to remember is ten inches of snow for every inch of rain.

So if everything fell as snow on average we would have picked up a foot and a half to two feet of snow across Central New York.

To break things down for the numbers listed in the Twin Tiers, Sayre could have seen upwards of 25″ with Van Etten possibly seeing 18.2″ and Pine City potentially seeing 16.6″ of snow if it was cold enough to do so.

This is just a ballpark. Many things can change that ratio, such as temperature and humidity.

In the coldest winter temperatures, lake effect snowfall can have ratios of 20 or even 50 to 1. Those higher ratios tend to occur with fluffier and drier snow.

So given the 1.67″ of rainfall we’ve seen in the storm, if it all fell as snow it would have been 16.7″ of snow.