ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hundreds of people in Texas are without power after a devastating winter storm.

Conditions have left families without heat, food, water, and power in the storm that has left at least 70 people dead.

Strong winds are coming across a lot of the northeast , which raises the question:

How reliable is New York State’s power supplier?

“Texas does not have strong interconnections to their neighboring regions. We, in New York, have both strong interconnections and good partnerships for helping each other out and working together with ISO New England PJM Quebec and Ontario, So that’s just an example where we’ve just got a few more options for when we’re dealing with some of those severe weather events,” said Rich Dewey, the President, and CEO of NYISO.

Thousands of people in northeast states like Connecticut have left people without power and schools have gone to remote learning.

18 News reached out to NYSEG to talk about their preparations for winter storms.

“We have a dedicated emergency management team that ensures we are ready to facilitate an effective and efficient response for storms. We’re always monitoring weather forecasts– planning and readying crews when we do have inclement weather on the way, coordinating with municipal officials and pre-staging crews in areas that we think are going to be affected by incoming weather,” said Sarah Warren, Corporate Communications Manager at NYSEG.

Tips to prepare for a winter power outage include:

Stock up on batteries.

2. Charge your phone.

3. Fill up your gas tank.

4. Have flashlights handy.

5. Stock up on non-perishable food and water.