(WETM) – With the Mega Millions jackpot now at $810 million, many Americans are going to pitch in money for the drawing tonight.

You might think to yourself, “If I win the jackpot, what’s the first thing I am going to do with it?” Local economists strongly suggest being responsible about your winnings and not to overspend them.

“I would tell people to be generous with charity if they do get something like that,” said Matthew Burr, Human Resources Consultant. “The number one thing I would do is make sure all my debt, my mortgage, car payments are all taken care of, and then enjoy the rest of it but also be smart with it, too.”

Matthew adds that having a plan for paying student loans is also important, especially if the winner is fresh out of college. Student loan payments resume by the end of August.

The Mega Millions drawing will air tonight at 8:30 PM EDT.