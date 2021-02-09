How snow plows are deployed during winter weather events

When the weather begins to decline during the wintertime residents rely on the many snow plows and salt trucks to help continue their day to day lives. The amount of plows on the roadways varies during each snow event here in the Twin Tiers, but even smaller events such as this mornings snowfall can lead to extremely dangerous travel rather quickly as every snowflake sticks. 18 News spoke with the Department of Transportation today to gain some insight on how they keep our roads passable.

“You know, I think we take it on a case by case basis. We are pretty vigilant when it comes to the weather forecast. In the event of a really big storm we coordinate with the National Weather Service ahead of time and we get their forecast and we basically plan at the statewide level if and when we are going to send extra resources to. I think it really is a case by case, region by region, formula,” said Jordan Guerrain.

Guerrain went on to say how they have operations in each county so many of the times it falls in their hands. It is imperative to stay vigilant as this mornings accidents prove that even the lightest amounts of snow can cover the roads and create hazardous travel.

