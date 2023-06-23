WETM’s 2022 50th Anniversary special broadcast in remembrance of the flood can be seen in the player above.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this day 51 years ago, lives were changed and the Twin Tiers were ravaged as raging flood waters filled the rivers. Many remember this day, but why was this flood so bad, and how did Agnes form?

Agnes first began as a tropical disturbance on June 14, 1972 over the Yucatan Peninsula. Once the tropical disturbance made its way into the Caribbean Sea on June 16th, it strengthened into a tropical storm and got the name Agnes, a name that would never be used again after the destruction it would cause. By June 18, Agnes became a category 1 hurricane and had winds as high as 85 mph.

The following day, June 19, 1972, Agnes made landfall in the Florida panhandle and weakened as the storm moved inland. Lives were lost and left mass destruction in the southeast U.S. from Agnes. But the worst was yet to come as Agnes moved into the Northeast.

After weakening inland, Agnes regained tropical storm status (winds over 40 mph) over North Carolina on June 21. Off the Mid-Atlantic coast, Agnes reached another peak intensity of 70 mph which is just below being a category 1 hurricane.

What made Agnes so deadly and destructive is what happened next. An area of low pressure had formed to the west of Agnes and brought heavy rain to parts of New York and Pennsylvania. This was rain ahead of Agnes which set the stage for serious flooding as the storm brought even more widespread rain on June 22 and June 23.

In the aftermath of Agnes, rainfall totals reached double digits and major flooding resulted from the heavy rain. Many rivers actually set records for their crests. One of those rivers was the Chemung River. In Corning, the Chemung River crested at 40 feet, and in Elmira, at 25 feet. Both of these crests are still the records that hold today.

