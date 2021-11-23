How to get your vehicle ready for winter weather this year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you are hitting the roads this holiday season, gas prices are not the only thing that drivers should be cautious of. With temperatures dropping and snow spotted in many parts of New York State, motorists are being advised to prepare for traveling in dangerous winter weather.

Thanksgiving may look good weather-wise in the Twin Tiers, but a chance of snow is likely the following day. Tire and Auto Repair shops are advising residents to take precautions at that time and throughout the winter season.

Steve’s American Lifetime Muffler, for example, has tips for a chilly and safe driving experience.

“You want to definitely check the battery and have it tested,” Steve’s American Lifetime Muffler Office Manager Patty Posten said. “We do free estimates here on stuff like that. Radiator fluid, you want to make sure you got the right kind in there. Brakes. Definitely have brakes. Make sure your ABS is working and your four wheel drive is working.”

Tire and Auto Repair shops also recommend that residents check their tires to avoid sliding on dangerous icy roads. Snow tires are especially recommended for traveling around mountainous terrain and areas where lake-effect snow is at its strongest.

For more coverage on winter weather and tips on how to prepare for the holidays, stay tuned with our 18 Storm Team.