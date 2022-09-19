SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Fall starts later this week, which means it is now a good time know when to buy your pumpkins and how to keep them fresh ahead of Halloween.

Before people buy their pumpkins, they might ask themselves, “How can I tell it is fresh? How do I preserve them?”

These questions are answered below:

How can I tell the pumpkin is fresh?

A couple things on the pumpkin can be checked to make sure it is fresh. Check the stem and make sure it gives off a dark greenish color. This means the stem is strong enough to stay on the pumpkin, preventing the crop from spoiling. You can also check for any mushy spots around the pumpkin. If there are too many, it may be best to look somewhere else.

How do I preserve my pumpkin?

One of the best ways to preserve your pumpkin is to keep it cool. Exposing your pumpkin out in sunlight could result in the crop cooking on the inside. Waiting until October to buy your pumpkin might be best as it will be cooler, especially in the Twin Tiers.

Farms across the Twin Tiers are now ready to sell pumpkins and prepare for fall activities later this season. Bradley Farms in Southport, for example, is getting ready to bring back “Phantom PhrightNights.” More information can be found on the farm’s website.