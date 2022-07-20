HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Need to cool off but save money? Experts across the Twin Tiers have useful tips on how to save in the heat wave.

Wednesday, July 20th was one of the hottest days in much of the Twin Tiers so far. Heat index values reached 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

With the intense heat, residents have the urge to turn on their air conditioning units at full blast despite record high prices on gas and other goods. Thankfully, there are ways to save money while using air conditioners in 90 degree weather.

“What you need to know is how big of a room you’re covering to cover the BTU’s that are needed, the British Thermal Units, to help keep the room cool,” said Max Bernhard, Sales Associate at Do It Center Horseheads. “Also, if you’re going with a portable unit, know how you’re gonna ventilate that hot air out and where you’re gonna set that up at.”

Here are a few tips shared by Max on how to stay cool while saving money: