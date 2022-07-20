HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Need to cool off but save money? Experts across the Twin Tiers have useful tips on how to save in the heat wave.
Wednesday, July 20th was one of the hottest days in much of the Twin Tiers so far. Heat index values reached 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
With the intense heat, residents have the urge to turn on their air conditioning units at full blast despite record high prices on gas and other goods. Thankfully, there are ways to save money while using air conditioners in 90 degree weather.
“What you need to know is how big of a room you’re covering to cover the BTU’s that are needed, the British Thermal Units, to help keep the room cool,” said Max Bernhard, Sales Associate at Do It Center Horseheads. “Also, if you’re going with a portable unit, know how you’re gonna ventilate that hot air out and where you’re gonna set that up at.”
Here are a few tips shared by Max on how to stay cool while saving money:
- Know the size of the room and the required amount of BTU’s. This can determine how much energy you really need to help keep yourself cool.
- Use fans as an alternative cooling system. Rather than blast the room with an AC unit and eat up a lot of energy, residents can alternate usage between the AC and fans, or lessen the power of the AC unit a little and let the fans help circulate the cool air around the room.
- Leave more free and empty space in the room. This is especially helpful for cooler air coming out of air vents across the room.
- Put up blinds to prevent the amount of sunlight coming through the window. The less sunlight, the less solar radiation seeping into the house, which results in a much cooler room.