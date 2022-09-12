BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With high inflation and gas prices this past summer, New York residents may be wondering how to save money when it gets colder outside.

Local heating contractors are now selling furnaces, water heaters, and boilers in time for the colder weather. No matter what kind of heater you need or already have, it is always important to keep your appliances clean.

“It’s very important to always maintain your system,” said Jeremy Drake, president of Drake Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning. “If they’re not running optimally, you’re gonna spend a lot more on heating than you need to.”

It is also a good idea to check how often you change the temperature reading on your thermostat. If you are doing that more than you think you should, then it may be time to stop.

“Keep the thermostat roughly around the same temperature instead of bringing it up and down,” said Mickey Sonner, General Manager of Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning. “Anyone that has low-efficient equipment needs to start thinking about switching out their equipment to higher efficient systems.”

Unplugging electronics not in use should also be considered. This is especially important for those with electric-powered heating systems.

Out of all the tips to save money on heating systems, proper insulation might be one of the most crucial. This can help avoid overheating problems, which are very hard to go unnoticed. Remember, clean out your heater so you can avoid cleaning out your wallet.