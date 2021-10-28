How we got to the criminal complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report alleging former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women was over 160 pages. According to the Associated Press, James is likely to announce her own candidacy for governor.

The former governor’s attorney, Rita Glavin, says the Attorney General’s investigation and subsequent report into allegations against Cuomo are “inexplicably riddled with countless inconsistencies, omissions, errors and distortions and cannot be relied upon by the assembly or any other body.”

Cuomo himself, along with his attorney have made repeated calls for James and her office to recuse themselves from the investigation and appoint an independent reviewer. On August 3rd, the former governor said, “I called for an independent review and I said at the beginning that I would let the process unfold. I didn’t want anyone to say I interfered. I said I would hold my tongue and I did.”

In a response today after the misdemeanor complaint was filed against Cuomo, the attorney general released a statement saying, “we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validates the findings in our report.”

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s legal team announced on October 20th the submission of an application to alter Attorney General Letitia James’ sexual harassment report about him.

Rita Glavin, the attorney for the former governor, says James viewed the allegations through a biased lens due to her own political ambitions, including the potential of her being a Democratic primary opponent against Cuomo in 2022’s gubernatorial election.

Cuomo resigned in August following the attorney general’s bombshell report that concluded he sexually harassed numerous women, including former and current state employees.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said in August. “Specifically the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments.”

The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed for the attorney general’s report included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, New York State Police troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor. They also reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence, including documents, emails, text messages, audio files, and pictures.

Wednesday, Glavin announced that Cuomo’s legal team has submitted an application to change the findings of the attorney general’s report.

“Today we are submitting to attorneys, an application to correct, amend and supplement the August 3rd accusation of sexual abuse against the governor,” Glavin said. “First of all, the application must be considered by a truly independent reviewer. It is our position that the attorney general cannot consider the application because she is not to be involved in allegations against the governor.

“The August 3rd report is materially misleading, it is flawed, and it is unreliable,” Glavin said. “It misled the public, but it also is relied upon in civil lawsuits that defendants have said they plan to file. The report prejudiced the governor overturned the election and disenfranchised 3.6 million votes. It has to be corrected.”

According to Glavin, the attorney general’s report contained “glaring material omissions and errors, regarding facts, evidence, and applicable law, as detailed in a 150-page submission with exhibits.”

Cuomo’s attorney said James was not an independent party on this investigation, due to her potential candidacy in a gubernatorial primary against Cuomo.

“We are asking the attorney general to appoint an independent group to oversee the report and to fairly consider our application to amend and supplement that report,” Glavin said.

Despite his resignation announcement, the governor challenged the findings of the sexual harassment report.

“The report said I sexually harassed 11 women: That was the headline people heard and saw and reacted to,” Gov. Cuomo said in August. “The reaction was outrage, as it should have been. However, it was also false.”

The governor said during his resignation announcement there were are “serious” issues and flaws with how the report was compiled and presented, saying there is a difference between alleged improper conduct and sexual harassment.