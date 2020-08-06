NYSP: Human remains found along Chemung River identified as missing local man

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Police said they have identified human remains found along the Chemung River this past spring. State Police said those remains do in fact belonging to a Corning man that was reported missing almost two years ago, according to Finger Lakes Daily News.

59-year-old, James Burdick was last seen walking in Corning back on November 10, 2018.

State Police said Burdick’s remains were found on May 9 along the river between Elmira and Wellsburg.

State Police said Burdick’s cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.