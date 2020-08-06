NYSP: Human remains found along Chemung River identified as missing local man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – New York State Police said they have identified human remains found along the Chemung River this past spring. State Police said those remains do in fact belonging to a Corning man that was reported missing almost two years ago, according to Finger Lakes Daily News.

59-year-old, James Burdick was last seen walking in Corning back on November 10, 2018.
State Police said Burdick’s remains were found on May 9 along the river between Elmira and Wellsburg.

State Police said Burdick’s cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator