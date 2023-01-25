ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the local Safe Harbour Programs are asking for your help recognizing human trafficking in our local community.

In an effort to attempt to help everyone stay safe with the current weather conditions, the decision was made to reschedule the Human Trafficking Forum that was scheduled for tonight. It will now be tomorrow night January 26th, at 6 PM at the Arnot Event Center. The only thing that has changed is it now happening tomorrow, instead of tonight.

To stay up to date with the most recent weather conditions, closings and delays stay with WETM 18 News.