Power restored in Elmira after large outage

UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): NYSEG has reported that power has been reported to nearly 600 customers in Elmira.

————————————

UPDATE (3:57 p.m.): Traffic lights in the City of Elmira have been restored.

————————————

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A large power outage has been reported in Elmira.

NYSEG currently reports that nearly 600 customers have been affected and that a crew is investigating the cause of the outage.

This outage has also impacted traffic signals downtown, including the Clemens Center Parkway.

NYSEG’s website says that a resolution to the issue is expected around 5:45 p.m. Friday evening.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more details as it becomes available.