‘I didn’t think twice about it’: Wayland woman describes running into burning building to save others

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A small community is coming together after a massive 3-alarm fire tore through numerous apartments and businesses on North Main St. in Wayland.

The flames prompted a response from at least 10 fire departments Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported, though officials told said some pets did not make it out of the burning building.

Volunteer firefighter and hairdresser Stephanie Feely was working at Shannon’s Family Barber across the street when the fire broke out. She told 18 News she sprang into action and ran into the burning building to save anyone she could.

“One of my clients lives over there with her daughter and her son and they were asking for help,” Feely said. “They couldn’t get down the hallway because it was too filled with smoke so we brought them out from the ladder.”

Across the street, Shannon’s Family Barber was also trying to help by welcoming in frightened families who escaped the flames.

“There was one little boy who was sobbing because his dog was left up [in his apartment],” Hairdresser Cari Fauria said.

Businesses and apartments along North Main Street were left severely damaged. As a result, the United Methodist Church is taking donations to help those impacted. The Red Cross is also putting families impacted by the flames in hotels.