ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, will spend the rest of his life in prison. The jury came to this decision on Oct. 13 after seven hours of deliberations, ending the three-month trial.

While the jury of 12 did find there were aggravating factors that could warrant the death sentence, it ultimately sentenced Cruz to life in prison after jury members couldn’t come to a unanimous decision for the death penalty. Prosecutors asked the judge to delay sentencing so that the families of the victims can have their say one more time in the form of victim impact statements, which is scheduled to occur on November 1, 2022.

Family members of the victims were in that courtroom, many stating they are disappointed with the verdict and feel cheated by the justice system. A few months ago, 18 News first spoke to Lori Alhadeff about Alyssa’s Law, a law named after her daughter. 14-year-old Alyssa was one of 17 lives cut short by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2017. 18 News caught up with Lori after the verdict to hear her thoughts on the jury’s decision.

“I’m shocked, disappointed. I really was numb. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said Lori when asked how she was feeling after hearing the verdict. “The jury deliberated so quickly, I would have kept them there and I would have wanted to change their mind that this decision that they made today has such a ripple effect.” Lori went on to say that Cruz should have received the death penalty.

Alyssa’s Law is one of the many Lori’s missions to keep her daughter’s memory alive. Alyssa’s Law is a panic button where within seconds of it being pressed, a mass notification would be sent out letting people and law enforcement know that there is either a medical emergency or an active shooter situation. Lori is also the President of ‘Make Our Schools Safe,’ there you can read all about Alyssa, Alyssa’s Law and donate if you’d like to help out.